SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 25, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 4 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 7 cents lower to 5 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 7 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *3.98 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.30 at Kingstree; 3.57 and *3.73 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.30 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.30 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.30 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; *3.75 at Sumter; 3.67 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.69 and *8.58 at Anderson; 7.99 and *8.08 at Kingstree; 8.72 and *8.43 at Hamer; 7.99 and *8.08 at Lynchburg; 7.99 and *8.08 at Conway; 7.99 and *8.08 at Estill; Processors---9.09 and *8.58 at Kershaw; Export---9.19 and *8.83 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.56 at Anderson; 4.65 at Kingstree; 3.62 at Hamer; 4.65 at Lynchburg; 4.65 at Conway; 4.65 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 141.00-141.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-77.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1105-2135 lbs 87.00-113.00; High Dressing 1210-2175 lbs 114.00-124.00; Low Dressing 1155-1885 lbs 72.00-89.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 880-1300 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1425.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 900-1275 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1050.00-1525.00 per pair. Small 1-2 685-910 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 475.00-1175.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price had no comparison at 25.95. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.97; 450-500 lbs 20.60; 500-550 lbs 23.25.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.48 lower at 58.64.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Half Runner 35.00, Snap type 30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb film bag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 22.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.50, 24 inch bins Athena 150s/160s 210.00-220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 38.00, 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 17.00-35.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubksts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-24.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green & Red types 35.00-37.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00-25.00, Medium 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 4 1-qt Medium-Large 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Xlge/Jbo 19.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, Red 12.00-18.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom 20.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00,18-20 lbs 3.25, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.75-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.25-4.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00-4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt flats NC 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, 150s/160s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select GA 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 46.00-50.00; Peeppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, Yellow MX 28.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00, 11 lb ctns Orange Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 125.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-4.00, 28-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00-6.00.