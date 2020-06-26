SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 25, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 4 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 7 cents lower to 5 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 7 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *3.98 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.30 at Kingstree; 3.57 and *3.73 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.30 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.30 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.30 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; *3.75 at Sumter; 3.67 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.69 and *8.58 at Anderson; 7.99 and *8.08 at Kingstree; 8.72 and *8.43 at Hamer; 7.99 and *8.08 at Lynchburg; 7.99 and *8.08 at Conway; 7.99 and *8.08 at Estill; Processors---9.09 and *8.58 at Kershaw; Export---9.19 and *8.83 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.56 at Anderson; 4.65 at Kingstree; 3.62 at Hamer; 4.65 at Lynchburg; 4.65 at Conway; 4.65 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.