SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 9 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 9 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.20 at Anderson; 3.71 at Kingstree; 3.72 and *3.96 at Hamer; 3.71 at Lynchburg; 3.71 at Conway; 3.71 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.22 at Monetta; 4.16 at Sumter; 4.02 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.43 at Anderson; 8.23 at Kingstree; 8.69 and *8.51 at Hamer; 8.23 at Lynchburg; 8.23 at Conway; 8.23 at Estill; Processors---9.09 at Kershaw; Export---9.14 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 and *5.37 at Anderson; *5.82 at Kingstree; *5.48 at Hamer; *5.82 at Lynchburg; *5.82 at Conway; *5.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.22 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock