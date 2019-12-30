SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 9 to 10 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.38 at Anderson; 4.28 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.28 at Lynchburg; 4.28 at Conway; 4.28 at Estill; Processors---4.63 at Orangeburg; 4.98 at Monetta; 5.03 at Sumter; 4.58 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.99 at Anderson; 9.04 at Kingstree; 9.40 at Hamer; 9.04 at Lynchburg; 9.04 at Conway; 9.04 at Estill; Processors---9.49 at Kershaw; Export---9.64 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 at Anderson; *5.96 at Kingstree; *5.41 at Hamer; *5.96 at Lynchburg; *5.96 at Conway; *5.96 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.78 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

