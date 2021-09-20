SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,473 lbs at 123.88, heifers 1,332 lbs at 124.19. Dressed delivered steers 961 lbs at 198.64, heifers 840 lbs at 198.82. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 320.22, dn 12.24 and Select 285.34, dn 12.14.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 49% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 48.01; 40 lbs cash basis 71.78.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 74.08, 450-499 lbs 77.81, and 500-549 lbs 81.98.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 5 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 5.22-5.72 processor bids 5.82-5.97. New crop soybeans were 22 cents lower; elevator bids 12.22-12.52, processor bids 12.87-13.12, and export 12.97-13.07. Wheat bids were mostly 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.51.

Cotton