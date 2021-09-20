SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,473 lbs at 123.88, heifers 1,332 lbs at 124.19. Dressed delivered steers 961 lbs at 198.64, heifers 840 lbs at 198.82. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 320.22, dn 12.24 and Select 285.34, dn 12.14.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 49% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 48.01; 40 lbs cash basis 71.78.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 74.08, 450-499 lbs 77.81, and 500-549 lbs 81.98.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 5 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 5.22-5.72 processor bids 5.82-5.97. New crop soybeans were 22 cents lower; elevator bids 12.22-12.52, processor bids 12.87-13.12, and export 12.97-13.07. Wheat bids were mostly 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.51.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.31 lower at 88.77.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/ Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, with tops 25.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00-30.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh US1 22.00, US2/Petite 20.00 Jumbo 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Granny/Jona Gold 25.00-28.00, Fuji 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium MI 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 24.00-26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-24.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas,Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled White Acre 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale/Cinderella 220.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00, Pie type Small 220.00-250.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US1 NC 21.00-22.00, US 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 19.00-23.00, 5x6 sz/6x6 sz 18.00-23.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Medium/Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, 35-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/IN 36s/45s/60s 140.00-150.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00.