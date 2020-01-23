SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, January 23, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 5 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.33 and *4.73 at Anderson; 4.33 at Kingstree; 4.34 at Hamer; 4.33 at Lynchburg; 4.33 at Conway; 4.33 at Estill; Processors---4.69 at Orangeburg; 5.04 at Monetta; 5.08 at Sumter; 4.64 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.69 at Anderson; 8.61 at Kingstree; 9.00 at Hamer; 8.61 at Lynchburg; 8.61 at Conway; 8.61 at Estill; Processors-- -9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.39 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.80 and *5.58 at Anderson; *6.13 at Kingstree; *5.69 at Hamer; *6.13 at Lynchburg; *6.13 at Conway; *6.13 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.84 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs 140.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 60.00-65.00; Boners 80-85% lean 52.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 46.00-61.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1605-2100 lbs 77.00-86.00, Low Dressing 1640 lbs one @ 64.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 985-1325 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 755-885 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-650.00.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs 0.90 higher at 41.19. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 20.50; 450-500 lbs 22.63; 500-550 lbs 27.32.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.10 lower at 68.78.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Brussels Sprouts 18 1-lb sks CA Holdovers 10.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 10.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, Striped/Indian 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 7.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Greens Extra Large 23.00-28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 28.00, Suntan Extra Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 38.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 38.00, Zucchini Small 38.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00- 17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-36.00, 5x6sz 35.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 18.00, Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 30.00.
