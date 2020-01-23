SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, January 23, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 5 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.33 and *4.73 at Anderson; 4.33 at Kingstree; 4.34 at Hamer; 4.33 at Lynchburg; 4.33 at Conway; 4.33 at Estill; Processors---4.69 at Orangeburg; 5.04 at Monetta; 5.08 at Sumter; 4.64 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.69 at Anderson; 8.61 at Kingstree; 9.00 at Hamer; 8.61 at Lynchburg; 8.61 at Conway; 8.61 at Estill; Processors-- -9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.39 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.80 and *5.58 at Anderson; *6.13 at Kingstree; *5.69 at Hamer; *6.13 at Lynchburg; *6.13 at Conway; *6.13 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.84 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock