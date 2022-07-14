SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 159.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-83.00; Lean 85-90% lean 69.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 42.00-64.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1200-1615 lbs 88.00-105.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 945-1455 lbs 66.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 800-1165 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1175.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 930-1110 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 875.00-1060.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650-925 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-900.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 91.80. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 54.59; 450-500 lbs 56.43; 500-550 lbs 61.91.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were mostly 5 cents higher and a few locations were 154 cents lower; elevator bids 6.15-6.65, processor bids 6.65-7.45. Soybeans bids were 13 to 116 cents lower; elevator bids 14.11-14.31, processor bids 16.41 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 16 cents lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.15-6.36.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.00 lower at 101.41.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Apples buctns Green type 30.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.00, Extra Large 1.50-2.00, Jumbo 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 180.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00 Indian 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 25.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 17.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-50.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00-32.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00-50.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large 18.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, Fair Quality 20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 2.00-2.50, 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 30-40 lbs 4.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 26-30 lbs 5.00, Personal Seedless 1.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Yellow Seedless 16-18 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 130.00-150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00-180.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/36s 180.00-200.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 45s/36s 180.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 100s/120s 235.00-250.00, Athena 140s/160s 235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-31.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00-23.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-25.00, Choice 15.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x7/6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC/MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 175.00-180.00,Red Flesh Seeded GA/NC 28s/30s/35s/36s 130.00-150.00.