SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 142.00-152.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00. Slaughter cows were too few to trend to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-78.00; Boners 85-85% lean 64.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 59.00-70.00; Lean low dressing 27.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls were too few to trend to steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1420-1965 lbs 85.00-102.00; High Dressing 1475-1900 lbs 104.00-107.00; Low Dressing 1000-1075 lbs 72.00-79.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 925 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 985.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1125 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf 150-300 lbs 850.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 3.15 higher at 66.55. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.49; 450-500 lbs 83.37; 500-550 lbs 86.37.

Grain