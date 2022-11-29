SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,496 lbs at 156.07, heifers 1,317 lbs at 156.01. Dressed delivered steers 964 lbs at 244.86, heifers 840 lbs at 244.92. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 254.15, dn 2.93 and Select 233.78, up 1.60.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. Feeder pigs were steady. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 43.39; 40 lbs cash basis 62.04.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not compared at 65.29. Sows live price 300-449 lbs was not available, 450-499 lbs 57.16, and 500-549 lbs 64.77.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Trends not available due to holiday on Friday November 25, 2022. Corn bids not available; elevator bids 6.93-7.43, processor bids 7.18-7.53. Soybean bids not available; elevator bids 13.92-14.42, processor bid 14.87 and export 14.87. New Crop Wheat bids not available; elevator bids 6.56-7.14.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.23 lower at 80.70.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12s 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow fair condition 12.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 37.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 70.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00, 35 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 35.00, 5x6 sz 32.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00, tray pack Honeycrisp WA 36ct 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns 55.00, 1/2 buctns 24ct 35.00, each 5.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s/9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 58.00-65.00; Pears 1/2 ctns Red D?Anjou 30s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuart New Crop 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA fair condition 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 42.00-44.00, 5x6 sz 38.00-44.00, 6x6 sz 38.00-44.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 42.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 33.00-38.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless MX 18-20 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00, ctns 42s 38.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE Large 27.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL Small 20.00, 16 kg Tango PE Small 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.