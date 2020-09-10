 Skip to main content
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: Compared to last week, no comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-148.00, 500-600 lbs 132.75-141.00.Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.50-145.00; 500-600 lbs130.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-63.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 44.00-51.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1125-1540 lbs 88.00-90.00; Low Dressing 1250-1400 lbs 60.00-75.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Small 1-2 755-975 lbs w/

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average Carcass Base Price. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs 0.19 higher at 37.22. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 18.16; 450-500 lbs 22.75; 500-550 lbs 25.61.

Grain

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower; elevator bids 3.85-4.20, processor bids 4.00-4.15. Soybeans were 5 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 9.18-9.80, processor bid 10.19, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mostly 1 cent higher; elevator bids 4.94-5.14.

Cotton

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.16 higher at 59.85.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Apples buctns Granny Smith 20.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Neon/Striped 12.00, Japanese type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00, 20 lb ctns Scuppernongs 28.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 24.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 27.00-28.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 30.00-45.00, 5 lb sks Jumbo 5.00, bucrts Valencia 55.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Kieffer 15.00-20.00, Asian type 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00- 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Habanero 40.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 13.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 30.00, Jumbo 20.00; Watermelons inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 135.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 25-28 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Fuji/Jonagold 20.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Ginger Gold 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Honeycrisp 18.00, tray pack Gala 88s CA 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type CD 20.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00-13.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 22.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens NC Select 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 40.00-44.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags White Acre/Pinkeye 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00, 5 kg/11 lb ctns Red Extra Large Holdovers 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 20.00-25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00, Jumbo MS 17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 15.00- 22.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00, Yellow Large-Extra Large 18.00-26.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 12.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 60s 120.00-140.00, 36s/45s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s/40s/50s 130.00-140.00. CITRUS: Oranges 15 kg ctns Navel CL 72s 25.00; Tangerines 15 kg/33 lb ctns Tango PE 22.00-25.00.

For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov or phone USDA-SCDA Market News at 803-737-4491 or 4497.

No report Monday

This report will not be issued on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in observance

of the Labor Day holiday. The next report will be issued Tuesday,

Sept. 8, 2020.

