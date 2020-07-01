SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, June 30, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 12 to 16 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 17 to 18 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 5 to 15 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 13 to 16 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 20 to 21 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.08 and *4.20 at Anderson; 3.38 and *3.51 at Kingstree; 3.82 and *3.96 at Hamer; 3.38 and *3.51 at Lynchburg; 3.38 and *3.51 at Conway; 3.38 and *3.51 at Estill; Processors---4.13 at Orangeburg; 4.23 at Monetta; *3.96 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 and *8.72 at Anderson; 8.14 and *8.22 at Kingstree; 8.84 and *8.57 at Hamer; 8.14 and *8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.14 and *8.22 at Conway; 8.14 and *8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.18 and *8.72 at Kershaw; Export---9.28 and *8.97 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.60 at Anderson; 4.70 at Kingstree; 3.86 at Hamer; 4.70 at Lynchburg; 4.70 at Conway; 4.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.