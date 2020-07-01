SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, June 30, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 12 to 16 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 17 to 18 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 5 to 15 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 13 to 16 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 20 to 21 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.08 and *4.20 at Anderson; 3.38 and *3.51 at Kingstree; 3.82 and *3.96 at Hamer; 3.38 and *3.51 at Lynchburg; 3.38 and *3.51 at Conway; 3.38 and *3.51 at Estill; Processors---4.13 at Orangeburg; 4.23 at Monetta; *3.96 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 and *8.72 at Anderson; 8.14 and *8.22 at Kingstree; 8.84 and *8.57 at Hamer; 8.14 and *8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.14 and *8.22 at Conway; 8.14 and *8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.18 and *8.72 at Kershaw; Export---9.28 and *8.97 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.60 at Anderson; 4.70 at Kingstree; 3.86 at Hamer; 4.70 at Lynchburg; 4.70 at Conway; 4.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Livestock auctions are closed June 29th through July 3rd, 2020.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 1.59 lower at 23.37. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.86; 450-500 lbs 21.07; 500-550 lbs 24.42.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade 1.35 higher at 59.48.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 22.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.35-1.75, Small/Medium 1.00-1.25; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 17.00-35.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.25-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnch 24s 10.00, ctns bnch 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, Ripe 18.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, buctns/crts Butternut/Delicata 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 5x6sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6sz 12.00-15.00, Red 12.00-18.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom 20.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 2.75-3.00, 18-22 lbs 3.50, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-24 lbs 2.75-3.00, 24-28 lbs 3.50-4.00, 28-32 4.00, Yellow Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, Sugar Dolls Small 1.00-2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00; . OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, Athena 160s/150s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select GA 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer ctns Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Small-Medium 30.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 28.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00, 11 lb ctns Orange Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. NO 1 NC 18.00-22.00, U.S. NO 2 12.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/5x6sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 45s/35s/28s 125.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-4.00, 27-30 lbs 4.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00.