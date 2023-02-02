LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-187.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 145.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-98.00; Lean 85-90% lean 75.00-85.00; Lean Low Dressing none reported. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1315-1915 lbs 98.00-108.00; High Dressing 1875 lbs 114.00; Low Dressing 1530 lbs 92.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: None reported.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 43.30; 450-500 lbs 48.33; 500-550 lbs 46.96.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.96-7.91, processor bids 7.31-7.71. Soybeans were 18 to 33 cents lower; elevator bids 14.55-15.05, processor bids 15.65, and export 15.80. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.88-7.18.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.61 lower at 86.11.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/7s/9s PE 10.00-12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red type CL 45sz 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 28.00-32.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 24.00, Green 5x6sz 24.00-30.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 18.00-26.00. CITRUS: Clementines 25 lb ctns Repacked 10.00, 4/5 Repacked 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR Extra Large 35.00.