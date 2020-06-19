SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 19, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 2 cents lower to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.02 and *4.15 at Anderson; 3.32 and *3.47 at Kingstree; 3.73 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.32 and *3.47 at Lynchburg; 3.32 and *3.47 at Conway; 3.32 and *3.47 at Estill; Processors---4.07 at Orangeburg; 4.17 at Monetta; *3.92 at Sumter; 3.82 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.76 and *8.70 at Anderson; 8.06 and *8.20 at Kingstree; 8.82 and *8.56 at Hamer; 8.06 and *8.20 at Lynchburg; 8.06 and *8.20 at Conway; 8.06 and *8.20 at Estill; Processors---9.16 and *8.70 at Kershaw; Export-- 9.26 and *8.95 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.51 at Anderson; 4.61 at Kingstree; 3.78 at Hamer; 4.61 at Lynchburg; 4.61 at Conway; 4.61 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.02 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.