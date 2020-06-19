SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 19, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 2 cents lower to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.02 and *4.15 at Anderson; 3.32 and *3.47 at Kingstree; 3.73 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.32 and *3.47 at Lynchburg; 3.32 and *3.47 at Conway; 3.32 and *3.47 at Estill; Processors---4.07 at Orangeburg; 4.17 at Monetta; *3.92 at Sumter; 3.82 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.76 and *8.70 at Anderson; 8.06 and *8.20 at Kingstree; 8.82 and *8.56 at Hamer; 8.06 and *8.20 at Lynchburg; 8.06 and *8.20 at Conway; 8.06 and *8.20 at Estill; Processors---9.16 and *8.70 at Kershaw; Export-- 9.26 and *8.95 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.51 at Anderson; 4.61 at Kingstree; 3.78 at Hamer; 4.61 at Lynchburg; 4.61 at Conway; 4.61 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.02 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-149.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-142.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.50. Slaughter cows were 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-77.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-75.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1035-2400 lbs 88.00-112.00; High Dressing 1750-2080 lbs 106.00-123.00; Low Dressing 870-2500 lbs 72.00-85.00.
Goats: [365] Week Ago: 261. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 52.50-140.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-190.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs one @ 240.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-350.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00-137.50, 70-100 lbs 100.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-220.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-162.50, 100-150 lbs 152.50-255.00, 150-250 lbs 180.00-410.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.53 lower at 58.15.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00, Snap type 30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 22.00-23.00, 12 1-pt flats Extra Large 37.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 17.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-1.75; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 38.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00; Eggplant « bubskts Black/Striped 12.00-14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Sweet type Small 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 12.00-13.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 24.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-37.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 18.00-20.00; Strawberries 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6sz 12.00-15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt NC 20.00-22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 220.00-250.00, 160s/150s 250.00-260.00, 180s 220.00-240.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 Layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 46.00-50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 140.00-150.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-27 lbs 4.00-4.50, 28-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00-7.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 3-lb sks CA 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 175s/200s 18.00.