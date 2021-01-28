SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 435 lbs one head @ 165.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-148.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 159.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-137.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 405 lbs one head @ 120.00; 510 lbs one head @ 120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 51.00-62.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-58.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1410-2100 lbs 76.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1430-1935 lbs 65.00-84.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1030-1285 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 680 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 675.00 per pair. Small 3 680-880 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 425.00-500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 915 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 375.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.54 higher at 46.53. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 43.32; 450-500 lbs 46.59; 500-550 lbs 48.49.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were steady to 1 cent higher: elevator bids 5.34-5.72, processor bids 6.14-6.34. Soybeans bids were 21 to 22 cents higher; elevator bids 13.13-13.53, processor bid 13.68 and export at 13.88. New crop wheat bids were mostly 9 cents lower; elevator bids 5.81-6.07.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.91 lower at 78.93.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red types 20.00, 25 lb sks Red and Gold types Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 Purple Top topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Fuji/Gala/Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/99 buctns FL Select 16.00-18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns 16s MX 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 120.00-130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 5x6 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-35.00, Yellow 18.00-34.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 12.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 36 sz 20.00.