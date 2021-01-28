SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 435 lbs one head @ 165.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-148.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 159.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-137.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 405 lbs one head @ 120.00; 510 lbs one head @ 120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 51.00-62.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-58.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1410-2100 lbs 76.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1430-1935 lbs 65.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1030-1285 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 680 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 675.00 per pair. Small 3 680-880 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 425.00-500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 915 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 375.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.54 higher at 46.53. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 43.32; 450-500 lbs 46.59; 500-550 lbs 48.49.

Grain