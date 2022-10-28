SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder heifers were steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder bulls were too few to trend. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-178.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-181.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-176.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-143.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-78.00; Boners 80-85% lean 62.00-84.00; High Dressing 86.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 58.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-68.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1025-2050 lbs 83.00-103.00; High Dressing 1390-1705 lbs 104.00-105.00; Low Dressing 825-2550 lbs 69.00-92.00.

Goats: [174] Week Ago: 263 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-100.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-145.00, 60-80 lbs 80.00-155.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 62.50-70.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 150.00-165.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-195.00, 100-140 lbs 145.00-250.00, 140-180 lbs 185.00-290.00; Sel 2 100-140 lbs 130.00-150.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 110.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-250.00, 150-250 lbs 195.00-250.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs one @ 120.00, 100-150 lbs 110.00-120.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 120.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs one @ 160.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-230.00, 150-250 one @ 360.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 1 to 2 cents lower; elevator bids 7.05-7.60, processor bids 7.30-7.65. Soybean bids were 5 to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 13.37-13.72, processor bid 13.87 and export 14.17. Wheat bids were 9 cents lower; elevator bids 7.10-7.44.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 lower at 75.61.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap TYPE 35.00, Flat KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnch Collards/Mustards/Turnips with Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, #2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6sz 23.00, Fair Quality 18.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 4.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava each Green Extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks CD #1 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-280.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-36.00, Yellow 29.00, Green type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 26.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns CR 30.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless CA 45s 190.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00-25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.