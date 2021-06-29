SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,454 lbs at 125.47, heifers 1,332 lbs at 124.51. Dressed delivered steers 924 lbs at 197.98, heifers 837 lbs at 197.22. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 312.20, down 17.52 and Select 277.79, down 14.71.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 5.00 per head lower. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 57% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 44.49; 40 lbs cash basis 67.36.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price had 7.48 lower at 88.70. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 50.03, 450-499 lbs 51.89, and 500-549 lbs 55.39.
Grain
Monday: New Crop corn was 28 cents higher; elevator bids 5.83-6.27, processor bids 6.18-6.27. New crop soybeans were 43 cents higher; elevator bids 12.72-12.82, processor bid 13.62, and export 13.37. Wheat bids were 9 to 39 cents higher; elevator bids 5.81-6.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.23 higher at 87.02.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries 8 lb ctns Large 25.00, per pint Large 5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.50, Small 0.50-0.75, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi- Color 13.00-14.00, 5 dz sks White 22.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Green Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, Neon 20.00, Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 24.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00- 32.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 23.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-18.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot/Poblano 12.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 40.00, Red/Pluot 34.00-38.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Butternut 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, 10 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 15.00-16.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00, Yellow type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 25-30 3.50-4.00, 32 lbs and up 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, 35 lbs and up 5.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 1.50-2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, Sugar Baby 14-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 22-25 lbs 3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00, 35s 120.00-140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00-185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s GA 120.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 155.00-170.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/White Acre 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large-Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 140.00-150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, 40 ct-28sz 200.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 45s/36s 160.00-185.00, FL 60s 185.00.