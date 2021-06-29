SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries 8 lb ctns Large 25.00, per pint Large 5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.50, Small 0.50-0.75, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi- Color 13.00-14.00, 5 dz sks White 22.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Green Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, Neon 20.00, Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 24.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00- 32.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 23.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-18.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot/Poblano 12.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 40.00, Red/Pluot 34.00-38.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Butternut 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, 10 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 15.00-16.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00, Yellow type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 25-30 3.50-4.00, 32 lbs and up 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, 35 lbs and up 5.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 1.50-2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, Sugar Baby 14-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 22-25 lbs 3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00, 35s 120.00-140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00-185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s GA 120.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 155.00-170.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/White Acre 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large-Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 140.00-150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, 40 ct-28sz 200.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 45s/36s 160.00-185.00, FL 60s 185.00.