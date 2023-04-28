Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 192.50-230.00; 500-600 lbs 192.50-220.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-220.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs 188.00-205.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 91.00-109.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-115.00; High Dressing 103.00-105.00; Lean 85-90% lean 82.00-107.00; Lean low dressing 62.00-87.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1020-2315 lbs 97.00-119.00; High Dressing 1190-2110 lbs 116.00-133.00; Low Dressing 1560 lbs 85.00.

Goats: [193] Week Ago: 274 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 30.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 75.00-150.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-55.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-65.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00-180.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 60.00-85.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-100.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-175.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-235.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-290.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 155.00-210.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were mixed, 3 cents lower to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 5.58-7.61, processor bids 6.65-7.26. Soybean bids were 15 to 18 cents higher; elevator bids 13.19-14.29, processor bid 15.19 and export 14.59. New crop wheat bids mixed, 3 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 5.73-6.15.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.40 higher at 80.55.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh Small 30.00-32.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Zucchini Small 18.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-20.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 17.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 28.00-30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 130/150 350.00-360.00, 180s/200s 320.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel 14.00-15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 8s/9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Jumbo 50.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/9s 12.00-13.00, Ataulfo 10s 14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Boilers 28.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 15.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00, busks Jumbo type FL 70.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 18.00-20.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Tamarillos 2.5 kg flats EC 23s 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 150.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 220.00-250.00, 45s/60s 275.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed EC 32.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 88s 29.00-31.00, 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 113s 30.00, Navel CA 72s 30.00.