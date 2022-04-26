SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,457 lbs at 143.02, heifers 1,327 lbs at 142.91. Dressed delivered steers 940 lbs at 232.29, heifers 830 lbs at 230.95. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 269.58, down 2.90 and Select 257.13, down 2.67.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs traded 4.00 lower while feeder pigs traded 2.50 lower. Demand was light on light to moderate offerings. Trade activity was slow to moderate. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 59.15; 40 lbs cash basis 102.57.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.04 higher at 79.15. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 89.82, 450-499 lbs 94.00, and 500-549 lbs 97.80.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 7 to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 7.00-8.33, processor bids 8.35-8.53. Soybeans were 13 cents lower; elevator bids 15.90-16.35, processor bids 17.40, and export 17.43. Wheat bids were 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 7.73-8.58.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.44 lower at 135.41.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 14.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00, 36 inch bins Green Peeled Large FL 180.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena FL Small/Medium 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s/160s/140s 320.00-375.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 22.00-28.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Medium-Large 32.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large FL 15.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 26.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Holdovers 15.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00, 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small MX 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns loose Vine Ripes Light Red-Red FL Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Medium FL 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 250.00-325.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25s/28s/30s/35s/36s 200.00-220.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-25 lbs 8.00-9.00, 25-30 lbs 10.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00.

