SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,506 lbs at 150.07, heifers 1,350 lbs at 149.86. Dressed delivered steers 969 lbs at 235.28, heifers 846 lbs at 235.52. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 251.93, up 5.62 and Select 221.90, up 7.16.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were mostly steady. All feeder pigs were 1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 29.62; 40 lbs cash basis 51.38.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported.

Sows live price 300-449 lbs 66.22, 450-499 lbs 68.67, and 500-549 lbs 73.39.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 3 cents lower; elevator bids 7.06-7.61, processor bids 7.31-7.66. Soybeans were 23 cents lower; elevator bids 13.22-13.57, processor bid 13.72, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 12 cents lower; elevator bids 7.11-7.53.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 lower at 80.13.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap/KY type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Striped 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 32.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 23.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 12.00, 10 5-lb filmbags MX 18.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 4.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large 45.00, each Green extra large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-300.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 26.00, Yellow 25.00-29.00, Green type 28.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 26.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Pummelos ctns 18ct 25.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.