SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 13.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 9.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-162.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-147.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 107-148.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-141.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 74.00-90.00; Boners 80-85% lean 72.00-99.00; High Dressing 90.00-108.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-87.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-73.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 930-2205 lbs 90.00-110.00; High Dressing 1290-2235 lbs 111.00-131.00; Low Dressing 855-1130 lbs 65.00-89.00.

Goats: [261] Week Ago: 278. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-67.50, 40-60 lbs 70.00-100.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-130.00; Sel 2 n/a. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 82.50-190.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-240.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-135.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-160.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 122.50-185.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 240.00-370.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 130.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-120.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 130.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-260.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 4 cents lower: elevator bids 7.84-8.19 processor bids 7.98-8.59. Soybean bids were 7 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 16.12-16.62, processor bid 17.72 and export at 17.87. Wheat bids were 4 to 44 cents lower; elevator bids 7.66-8.34.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 8.39 lower at 135.14.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 14.00-20.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, per bunch Red type 3.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 3.50; Blueberries pint cntrs Large 2.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00, Large/Extra Large 1.00-2.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00, 5 dz sks Yellow/Bi-color 20.00-25.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/white/Bi-Color 16.00-17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00- 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Kohlrabi 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 18.00-20.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 22.00-25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red Mixed sizes 30.00, White mixed sizes 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-24.00, Small-Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, Green 26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 27.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, #2 18.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-15 lbs 2.50-3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 26-28 lbs 5.00-7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.50, Yellow Seeded 18-20 lbs 5.00-5.50, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Personal Seedless 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 150.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 170.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green GA 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 120s/100s 230.00, Athena 140s 160.00-230.00, Athena 180s 160.00-190.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 22.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 160.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00-4.25, 25-32 lbs 5.00-5.50, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-22 lbs 5.00.

