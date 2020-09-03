SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Apples buctns Granny Smith 20.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 28.00, bucrts Snap type 30.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s/110s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small-Medium 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Neon/Striped/Japanese type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, Scuppernongs 35.00, 20 lb ctns Scuppernongs 28.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 24.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts White and Yellow 22.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 27.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00, bucrts Valencia 55.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Kieffer 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 13.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. No. 1 30.00, Jumbo 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 135.00-140.00, per melon 25-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold/Gala 22.00-25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Ginger Gold 15.00, Honeycrisp 18.00, tray pack Gala 88s CA 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type CD ONT 20.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00-13.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 17.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green NC Select 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-44.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Zipper Cream/White Acre/Pinkeye 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Orange Fair Quality 20.00, 5kg/11 lb Red Extra Large Holdovers 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 20.00-25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00, Jumbo MS 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 15.00-22.00, Red all sizes 15.00-18.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 12.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 140.00-160.00, 36s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s/40s 140.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 15kg/33lb ctns Tango PE 22.00-25.00.