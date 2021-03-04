SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.50-60.50; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1480-2270 lbs 87.00-98.00; High Dressing 1785-1950 lbs 100.00-104.00; Low Dressing 1165-1855 lbs 56.00-84.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1010 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1100.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 855-1085 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1200.00 per pair. Small 1-2 735 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 650.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.31 lower at 61.52. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 69.12; 450-500 lbs 73.05; 500-550 lbs 75.55.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 4 cents lower: elevator bids 5.66, processor bids 6.26-6.41. Soybeans bids were 3 to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 13.95, processor bid 14.40 and export at 14.45. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 5.97-6.06.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thurday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.31 lower at 85.39.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb sks Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 12.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00; Cherries 11 lb ctns Red type CL 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Select 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo MX 10.00-12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 10.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 12.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 10.00-14.00, 5x6 10.00-13.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 10.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.