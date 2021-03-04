SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.50-60.50; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1480-2270 lbs 87.00-98.00; High Dressing 1785-1950 lbs 100.00-104.00; Low Dressing 1165-1855 lbs 56.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1010 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1100.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 855-1085 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1200.00 per pair. Small 1-2 735 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 650.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.31 lower at 61.52. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 69.12; 450-500 lbs 73.05; 500-550 lbs 75.55.

Grain