SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Friday. Corn bids were 31 to 34 cents lower: elevator bids 7.44, processor bids 7.54-7.69. Soybeans bids were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 15.66, processor bid 16.66 and export at 16.56. New crop Wheat bids were mixed; 31 cents lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.67-6.94.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet type Mixed Sizes 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00-34.00; Fair Quality 26.00; Radish crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Medium 15.00; 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00; Zucchini Sml 15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large14.00-18.00, gallon cntrs Large 12.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 275.00-285.00, per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.25-1.50; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 36.00; Eggplant buctns Medium FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small GA 15.00, Medium GA 10.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-19.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-22.00, 20 lb Heirlooms 28.00-30.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 5.50-7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 4.50-5.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 175.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 200.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 170.00-180.00; Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 280.00.