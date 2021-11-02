SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,478 lbs at 126.29, heifers 1,312 lbs at 125.82. Dressed delivered steers 970 lbs at 199.89, heifers 863 lbs at 200.04. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 284.41, up 3.71 and Select 262.68, up 0.69.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to 1.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 55% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 50.81; 40 lbs cash basis 72.10.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 3.49 lower at 47.09. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 58.61, 450-499 lbs 63.22, and 500-549 lbs 65.74.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 5 cents higher; elevator bids 5.68-6.18, processor bids 6.28-6.33. New crop soybeans were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 11.75-12.35, processor bids 12.65-12.85, and export 12.70-12.84. Wheat bids were mostly steady; elevator bids 6.50-7.25.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.99 higher at 119.59.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 23.00-24.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White type 8-9s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00-45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00-25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 5x6 sz 25.00, Fair Quality 15.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 23.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 23.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 23.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 23.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 23.00-28.00, Granny Smith 23.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pears, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, 2/5 buctns Starkrimson WA 55s 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 34.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 1/2 bubskts Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 27.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 27.00-29.00, Green 5x6 sz 30.00-35.00, Red All Sizes 25.00, Yellow 5x6sz 22.00, MX 6x6sz Greenhouse 23.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 27.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large NC 21.00, Roma Large MX 21.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-17.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Australia 20.00-22.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00; Tangelos 15 kg/33 lb ctns Minneola Australia 22.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 25.00.