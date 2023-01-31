SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 6.00 higher based on limited comparable sales. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 4.00 higher based on limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-210.00, 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 172.50-200.00, 500-600 lbs 170.00-186.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-157.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-95.00; Boners 85-85% lean 75.00-93.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 46.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 higher based on limited comparable sales. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1065-2515 lbs 94.00-113.00; High Dressing 1455-1825 lbs 110.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1025-1685 lbs 74.00-93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 795-980 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 920.00-1000.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 910 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1450.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.32 higher at 55.86. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.05; 450-500 lbs 47.19; 500-550 lbs 48.57.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 4 cents lower; elevator bids 6.94-7.89, processor bids 7.29-7.69. Soybeans were 3 cents higher; elevator bids 14.88-15.23, processor bid 15.83, and export 15.98. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 2 cents lower to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 6.85-7.15.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.12 higher at 86.22.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/9s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 28.00-34.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 24.00, Green 5x6sz 24.00-30.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 18.00-26.00. CITRUS: Clementines 25 lb ctns Repacked 10.00, 4/5 Repacked 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR Extra Large 35.00.