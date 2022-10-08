SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 10.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 8.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 167.50-197.50; 500-600 lbs 150.00-169.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.00. Slaughter cows were 8.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-87.00; High Dressing 86.00; Lean 85-90% lean 68.00-81.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-67.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1170-2230 lbs 87.00-114.00; High Dressing 1765-1990 lbs 110.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1000-1870 lbs 77.00-86.00.

Goats: [228] Week Ago: 169. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-140.00, 60-80 lbs 85.00-167.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 35.00-50.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-80.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-162.50, 70-100 lbs 155.00-215.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-265.00, 140-180 lbs 190.00-300.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 80.00, 70-100 lbs 85.00-135.00, 100-150 lbs 122.50-152.50. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-255.00, 150-250 lbs 220.00-270.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 117.50-120.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 180.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 200.00-255.00. Wether Kids: Sel 1 50-75 lbs 125.00-140.00; Sel 2 50-75 lbs one @ 100.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 8 cents higher; elevator bids 7.08-7.63, processor bids 7.33-7.68. Soybean bids were 9 cents higher; elevator bids 12.77-13.47, processor bid 13.74 and export no bid. Wheat bids were 1 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 7.18-7.95.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.33 higher at 88.23.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 30.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-40.00; Greens dz bnch Collards/Mustards/Turnips with Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-26.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00, Red Skin 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh Dixie Lee 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 19.00, Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 25.00-30.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/White Acre 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 19.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-300.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-27.00, 5x6 sz 23.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Extra Large GA 26.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 60s/45s 160.00-180.00. CITRUS: Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 450.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.