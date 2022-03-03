SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-182.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-163.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-157.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-93.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-99.00; High Dressing 107.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-79.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1285-1950 lbs 94.00-110.00; High Dressing 1690-2010 lbs 115.00-124.00; Low Dressing 1135-1860 lbs 71.00-93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 830-1150 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1450.00 per pair. Small 1-2 610-950 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-1050.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 3.37 higher at 75.28. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 74.50; 450-500 lbs 78.76; 500-550 lbs 81.69.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 141 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 6.44-7.47, processor bids 7.86-8.17. Soybeans bids were 9 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 15.67-16.47, processor bids 17.04 and export at 17.07. Wheat bids were 23 to 230 cents higher; elevator bids 7.48.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.26 higher at 121.80.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 13.00-15.00, per head Medium 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans Snap type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White type 12s 25.00; Cherries 5 kg ctns bagged Red type CL 26.00; Coconuts 50 lb sks Mexico 30s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 25.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Green Select/Small 22.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s/32s 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 6s/8s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 9.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 35.00-39.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 37.00-40.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 14.00-15.00, Red Choice MX 32.00, Yellow Choice MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 19.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 16.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, Medium 16.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large Holdovers 8.00, 8 1-lb Large FL 10.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4s 14.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Large FL 13.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 240.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Navel Red FL 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 20.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

