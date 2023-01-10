SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,470 lbs at 157.74, heifers 1,327 lbs at 157.74. Dressed delivered steers 945 lbs at 252.05, heifers 835 lbs at 252.05. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 283.62, up 3.54 and Select 256.83, up 8.19.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 3.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 5.00 per head higher. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 63.20; 40 lbs cash basis 78.56.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 39.75, 450-499 lbs 42.73, and 500-549 lbs 44.27.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower; elevator bids 6.67-7.52, processor bids 6.67-7.52. Soybeans were 4 cents lower; elevator bids 14.38-14.73, processor bid 15.23 and export 15.48. New Crop wheat bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.66-6.97.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.04 higher at 87.72.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes ctns GU 9s 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00; Pears 12 2-lb filmbags Bartlett WA 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Small 17.00, Straightneck Medium 13.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 5x6sz 32.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks CA 32 sixe 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.