SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn bids trend not available: elevator bids 5.77-6.27; processor bids 6.12-6.62. Soybean bids trend not available; elevator bids 11.69-12.34, processor bid 12.69 and exports at 12.79. Wheat bids trend not available; elevator bids 7.67-8.50.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap 30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Large 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower ctns flts White type 8s-9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 32.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 22.00-25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Field type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 11.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 20.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 28.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 6x6/5x6sz sz 16.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green 15.00-20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 25.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-30.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 19.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 34.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-21.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-21.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-35.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-21.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins 36s 180.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Australia 20.00-22.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00.