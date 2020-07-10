SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, July 10, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 9 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 11 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 11 cents lower to 9 cents higher.New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 11 to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 12 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.09 and *4.16 at Anderson; 3.40 and *3.47 at Kingstree; 3.77 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.40 and *3.47 at Lynchburg; 3.40 and *3.47 at Conway; 3.40 and *3.47 at Estill; Processors---4.12 at Orangeburg; 4.25 at Monetta; *3.92 at Sumter; 3.90 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 and *8.79 at Anderson; 8.21 and *8.30 at Kingstree; 8.92 and *8.66 at Hamer; 8.21 and *8.30 at Lynchburg; 8.21 and *8.30 at Conway; 8.21 and *8.30 at Estill; Processors---9.27 and *8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.37 and *9.06 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.06 at Anderson; 5.14 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 5.14 at Lynchburg; 5.14 at Conway; 5.14 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.10 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-141.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-126.50.
Slaughter cows were 7.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-68.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-73.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 41.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were 7.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1160-2235 lbs 85.00-106.00; High Dressing 1670-2015 lbs 107.00-114.00; Low Dressing 955-2545 lbs 62.00-88.00.
Goats: [331] Two Weeks Ago: 276 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 35.00-130.00, 60-80 lbs 115-165.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 145.00-400.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-240.00, 150-200 lbs 215.00-235.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 50.00-105.00, 70-100 lbs 70.00-115.00, 100-140 lbs 100.00-135.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-305.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.37 higher at 62,71.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 20.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 2.00-2.50, Small/Medium 1.50-2.00, Jumbo 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 110s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 20.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 17.00-18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00-14.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 50.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Black types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, buctns/crts Butternut/Delicata 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6sz 16.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 16-20 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 3.00-3.50, 30-35 lbs 4.50-185.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 185.00-210.00, 36s 180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh 45s/60s 185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s/150s 250.00, 180s 195.00-200.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 Layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder GA 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 45s 180.00, 60s 160.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 27-30 lbs 3.50-4.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.
