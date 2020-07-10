SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, July 10, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 9 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 11 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 11 cents lower to 9 cents higher.New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 11 to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 12 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.09 and *4.16 at Anderson; 3.40 and *3.47 at Kingstree; 3.77 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.40 and *3.47 at Lynchburg; 3.40 and *3.47 at Conway; 3.40 and *3.47 at Estill; Processors---4.12 at Orangeburg; 4.25 at Monetta; *3.92 at Sumter; 3.90 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.84 and *8.79 at Anderson; 8.21 and *8.30 at Kingstree; 8.92 and *8.66 at Hamer; 8.21 and *8.30 at Lynchburg; 8.21 and *8.30 at Conway; 8.21 and *8.30 at Estill; Processors---9.27 and *8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.37 and *9.06 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.06 at Anderson; 5.14 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 5.14 at Lynchburg; 5.14 at Conway; 5.14 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.10 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.