SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, March 03, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 7 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 8 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.31 and *4.54 at Anderson; 4.21 at Kingstree; 4.21 at Hamer; 4.21 at Lynchburg; 4.21 at Conway; 4.21 at Estill; Processors---4.57 at Orangeburg; 4.92 at Monetta; 4.96 at Sumter; 4.52 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 at Anderson; 8.45 at Kingstree; 8.94 at Hamer; 8.45 at Lynchburg; 8.45 at Conway; 8.45 at Estill; Processors---9.33 at Kershaw; Export---9.38 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.34 and *5.07 at Anderson; *5.62 at Kingstree; *5.18 at Hamer; *5.62 at Lynchburg; *5.62 at Conway; *5.62 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.72 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock