LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 205.00-230.00, 500-600 lbs 195.00-215.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-225.00, 500-600 lbs 190.00-215.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-211.00, 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 91.00-104.00; Boners 85-85% lean 90.00-112.00; Lean 85-90% lean 85.00-107.00; Lean low dressing 66.00-87.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1035-2120 lbs 107.00-117.00, High dressing 1320-1870 lbs 116.00-128.00, Low dressing 1560 lbs 85.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 830-1275 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1275.00-1785.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 890 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1140.00 per pair. Small 1-2 665-955 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1035.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.20 lower at 51.44. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 29.12; 450-500 lbs 34.01; 500-550 lbs 34.89.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was mixed, 5 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 5.78-7.71, processor bids 6.87-7.36. Soybeans were 19 to 20 cents lower; elevator bids 13.17-14.30, processor bid 15.71, and export 14.57. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 4 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 5.93-6.38.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.07 lower at 78.37.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh Small 30.00-32.00; Peas, Green bucrts English type 35.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Zucchini Small 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 22.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-18.00, 4 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 17.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 28.00-30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 350.00-360.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 14.00-15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Lettuce, Iceberg ctns wrpd MX 24s Holdovers 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/9s 12.00-13.00, Ataulfo 10s 14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 29.00-32.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00, busks Jumbo type FL 70.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 18.00-20.00, Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 190.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 21s 200.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 230.00-240.00, 45s/60s 265.00, HD 45s/60s 200.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44/60 23.00-25.00.