SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Friday. Corn bids were steady to 1 cent higher: elevator bids 5.88-6.13; processor bids 6.28-6.48. New crop soybeans bids were 24 cents higher; elevator bids 13.05-13.25, processor bid 13.90-14.15 and export at 13.90. Wheat bids were steady to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 6.50-6.92.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries per quart Large 8.00; Canary Melon per melon Large 1.65-3.00; Cantaloupe per melon Athena Medium 2.00, Athena Small 0.50; Corn, Sweet 4 dz White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type/Red Skin 35.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 28.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-20.00, Medium 15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 15.00-20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.00, 24-28 lbs 3.00-3.50, Orange Flesh Seedless 14-16 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00, Mini Seedless 2.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 23.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, Athena PA 180.00-190.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select NC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s, ctns loose Turnips Tops OH 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00-4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 36s/45s/60s 130.00-150.00.