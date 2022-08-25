SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder Steers were 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 lower. Feeder bulls were too few to trend. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-191.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-170.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.50-187.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-146.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-153.00. Slaughter cows were unevenly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 78.00-93.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-84.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1020-1965 lbs 100.00-114.00; High Dressing 1605 lbs 120.00; Low Dressing 1005-1630 lbs 81.00-94.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1125 lbs Young Age cow with calf over 300 lbs 1450.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 865-1295 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1385.00 per pair. Small 1-2 765-975 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-925.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 77.52; 450-500 lbs 80.01; 500-550 lbs 83.27.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 7 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.67-7.57, processor bids 7.17-7.35. Soybeans bids were 8 cents lower; elevator bids 15.02-15.32, processor bids 15.81 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 7 to 26 cents lower; elevator bids 6.67-6.85.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.39 lower at 125.18.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-42.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-42.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, Red Skin type 60.00-70.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00, Bartlett 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Cherry Hot 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, Finger Hot 15.00, Long Hot 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light 5x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Personal Seedless 1.00-2.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala NC 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-28.00, Green type 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX/NC 16.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 60s/45s/36s 170.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s 160.00-165.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks 30.00, 16 kg ctns 22.00.