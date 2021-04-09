SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 2 to 3 cents lower: elevator bids 5.97, processor bids 6.57-6.72. Soybeans bids were 12 cents higher; elevator bids 13.83, processor bid 14.43 and export at 14.38. New crop Wheat bids were mostly 10 cents higher; elevator bids 6.00-6.05.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Large 24.00, gallon cntrs Large 20.00, per quart Large 6.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s FL 350.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Select 15.00-18.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 28s/24s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 12.00-13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 18.00-19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX holdovers 10.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Blue Giant CL 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 10.00-13.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-13.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lbs ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL/MX 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 10-12 lbs 5.00, 12-14 lbs 6.00, 15-18 lbs 7.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s FL 260.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s FL 220.00-260.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 360.00, Fair Quality 45s FL 290.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks MR 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.