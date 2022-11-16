SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons made today due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-177.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-179.00, 500-600 lbs 142.50-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-135.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 66.00-79.00; Boners85-85% lean 69.00-85.00; Lean 85-90% lean 68.00-77.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-67.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1350-2280 lbs 89.00-107.00; High Dressing 2010 lbs 118.00; Low Dressing 940-1440 lbs 65.00-81.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 980-1170 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 770 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 800.00 per pair. Small 3 615 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 760.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was n/a. Sows live price300-450 lbs 60.83; 450-500 lbs 65.02; 500-550 lbs 66.40.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 6.91-7.41, processor bids 7.17-7.52. Soybeans were mostly 17 cents higher; elevator bids 13.92-14.42, processor bid 14.87, and export 14.87. New Crop Wheat bids were 7 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 6.91-7.77.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.46 higher at 90.74.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12s 55.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 45.00, Pickles Large 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 37.00-38.00, Muscadines 37.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 70.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00, 35 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-32.00, Fair quality 20.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 23.00-25.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct Holdovers 20.00; Coconuts ctns Water type FL 10ct 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragonfruit 10 lb ctns 55.00, each 5.00; Guava 3/4 buctns FL 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol type MX 12s 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns CA 36s 27.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose HD 22.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 36.00-40.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-40.00, 6x6 sz 40.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 37.00-41.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 32.00-33.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 350.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00, ctns 42s 38.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE Lge 27.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL Sml 20.00, 16 kg ctnsTango PE Sml 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.