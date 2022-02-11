SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-176.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 148.00-166.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-149.00. Slaughter cows were unevenly steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 67.00-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-89.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-63.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1010-2190 lbs 89.00-114.00; High Dressing 1300-2090 lbs 102.00-119.00; Low Dressing 1025-1825 lbs 60.00-89.00.

Goats: [116] Week Ago: 162. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-135.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-165.00, 60-80 lbs 165.00-177.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 105.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 140.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-275.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 240.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 115.00-177.50, 100-150 lbs 145.00-330.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 370.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 140.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-200.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 250.00-300.00, 100-150 lbs 187.50-410.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 9 cents higher: elevator bids 6.51-7.01; processor bids 6.86-7.36. Soybean bids were 8 cents higher; elevator bids 14.98-15.63, processor bid 16.25 and exports at 16.23. Wheat bids were mostly 10 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 6.51-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.38 lower at 126.03.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 13.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Cauliflower 1 1/9 buctns White type 10s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE Holdovers 15.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Large FL 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Canary Melons ctns flats 6ct BR 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 19.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bagged White Seedless PE 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 15.00, Extra Large 17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 22.00; Strawberries 8-1 lb flats Medium-Large 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

