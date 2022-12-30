SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Friday. Corn bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.93-7.78, processor bids 7.28-7.68. Soybean bids were 8 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 14.74-15.04, processor bid 15.49 and export 15.49. New crop wheat bids were 1 cent lower to 18 cents higher; elevator bids 6.92-7.33.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 45.00; Brussels Sprouts 1/2 buctns Small-Medium 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Green dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, dz bnchs Turnip w/ Root 25.00, dz bnchd Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh #1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh #1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes ctns GU 9s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 25.00; Eggplant buctns 16ct MX 20.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (old crop) 150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables (new crop) 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts (new crop) 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red/White A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per bundle Red type 10s 24.00-25.00, per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2/Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-27.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-26.00, Green 5x6 sz 33.00-36.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 30.00-38.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00, 15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00, 40 lb ctns 12ct Extra Large size 35.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Satsuma GA 14.00-15.00.