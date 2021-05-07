SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder bulls were 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-74.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-55.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1120-2100 lbs 84.00-97.00; High Dressing 1330-1960 lbs 97.00-109.00; Low Dressing 940-2280 lbs 69.00-80.00.

Goats: [186] Week Ago: 255 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 85.00-170.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-165.00, 60-80 lbs one @ 180.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00-125.00 and one @ 30.00, 40-60 lbs 82.50-92.50. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 185.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-400.00, 150 lbs 500.00-530.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00-185.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-190.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-280.00, 150-200 lbs none reported; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 85.00-90.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-152.50, 100-150 lbs none reported. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 115.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-375.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 135.00-185.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 300.00 per pair.