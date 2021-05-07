SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder bulls were 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-74.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-55.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1120-2100 lbs 84.00-97.00; High Dressing 1330-1960 lbs 97.00-109.00; Low Dressing 940-2280 lbs 69.00-80.00.
Goats: [186] Week Ago: 255 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 85.00-170.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-165.00, 60-80 lbs one @ 180.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00-125.00 and one @ 30.00, 40-60 lbs 82.50-92.50. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 185.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-400.00, 150 lbs 500.00-530.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00-185.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-190.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-280.00, 150-200 lbs none reported; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 85.00-90.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-152.50, 100-150 lbs none reported. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 115.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-375.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 135.00-185.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 300.00 per pair.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 14 cents higher: elevator bids 8.32, processor bids 8.42-8.57. Soybeans bids were 20 to 21 cents higher; elevator bids 13.93-14.03, processor bid 16.69 and export at 16.59. New crop Wheat bids were 8 to 14 cents higher; elevator bids 7.21.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.92 lower at 88.41.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Dry 60 lb sks Sweet type Mixed Sizes 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00-34.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 14.00-18.00, gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 12.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 28.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s FL 275.00-290.00, per melon Athena Small/Medium 2.00; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Eggplant buctns Medium FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 17.00, 20 lb Heirlooms 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lbs ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00-3.50, 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 4.50-5.00, 24-26 lbs 5.50-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s FL 175.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 210.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 170.00-200.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.