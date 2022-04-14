SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 167.50-177.50; 500-600 lbs 162.50-163.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.00-153.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-73.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 63.00-75.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-61.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1105-2190 lbs 90.00-111.00; High Dressing 2000 lbs 120.00; Low Dressing 1225-1425 lbs 83.00-86.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 805-1215 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 785.00-1500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 890-1290 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1000.00-1425.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620-980 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 575.00-1100.00 per pair. Small 1-2 775-805 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1000.00-1100.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 90.90; 450-500 lbs 98.41; 500-550 lbs 100.61.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 6.90-8.18, processor bids 8.25-8.50. Soybeans bids were steady to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 15.80-16.42, processor bids 17.30 and export at 17.22. New crop wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 7.80-8.44.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.79 lower at 141.98.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 25.00-30.00, Pink Lady 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9s GU 18.00-24.00, per melon Athena FL Medium 2.50-3.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 80s/160s/140s 325.00-375.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 24.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 48.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 28.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large FL 15.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 24.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 23.00-28.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Holdovers 15.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large FL 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 19.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Medium 17.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Red 12.00-18.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 4x4s 15.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s 400.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 220.00-250.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless FL 8-10 lbs MX 4.00, 12-14 lbs MX 8.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-25 lbs 8.00-9.00, 25-30 lbs 10.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15.5 kg ctns Chile 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0