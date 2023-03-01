LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.000-197.50; 500-600 lbs 187.50-195.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-197.50; 500-600 lbs 175.00-190.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 167.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-98.00; Boners 80-85% lean 79.00-87.00; Lean 85-90% lean 63.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 63.00-76.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1020-2065 lbs 103.00-115.00; High Dressing 1895 lbs 120.00; Low Dressing 1020-1135 lbs 90.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 750-1000 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 975.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 3 745 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 525.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 2.44 lower at 58.01. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 63.63; 450-500 lbs 67.23; 500-550 lbs 67.34.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 5 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.51-7.50,processor bids 6.90-7.30. Soybeans were mostly 14 to 15 cents higher, onelocation 45 higher; elevator bids 14.29-14.89, processor bids 15.54, and export15.59. New crop wheat bids were 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.48-6.76.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.63 higher at 86.16.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1 1/9 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00-35.00, KY type 30.00-35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 20.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 12ct EC 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 7s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D' Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type #2 20.00-22.00, Red B types US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Small 18.00, Straightneck Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00, 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small MX 14.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 8.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns U.S. Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 15.00-17.00, Green 5x6sz 20.00-25.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 13.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.