SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 144.00-161.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00164.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-164.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-141.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-134.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-65.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-61.00; Lean low dressing 42.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1335-2080 lbs 83.00-96.00; High Dressing 1955 lbs one @ 100.00; Low Dressing 1110-1595 lbs 68.00-74.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1160-1250 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 830.00-1100.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 830-1325 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1175.00-1210.00. Small 1-2 745 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 870.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 3.13 lower at 48.46. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 61.44; 450-500 lbs 64.92; 500-550 lbs 68.35.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 4 to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 5.88-6.38, processor bids 6.23-6.73. Soybeans were 15 cents lower; elevator bids 11.84-12.59, processor bid 12.99, and export 12.94. Wheat bids were steady; elevator bids 7.34-8.50.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.91 lower at 106.90.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Marketon Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00, per dozen Collards 3.00-4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Medium 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 23.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 27.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno Medium 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00, Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns Large FL 35.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00-23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 10.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Extra Large FL 15.00, Roma type Extra Large MX 17.50-24.00; Watermelons ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 10.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-24.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

