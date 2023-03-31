Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-221.00; 500-600 lbs 187.50-224.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-210.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 179.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 164.00-195.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 higher. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 94.00-111.00; Boners 80-85% lean 85.00-116.00; High Dressing 107.00-120.00; Lean 85-90% lean 81.00-106.00; Lean low dressing 60.00-87.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 945-2000 lbs 92.50-127.00; High Dressing 1680-2250 lbs 115.00-131.00; Low Dressing 1020-2100 lbs 94.00-113.00.

Goats: [178] Week Ago: 122 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 80.00-150.00, 40-60 lbs 80.00-125.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-45.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 40-60 lbs 105.00-155.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-240.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-70.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-150.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 200.00-340.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 115.00-130.00. Wethers:

Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 165.00-200.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 9 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.51-7.85, processor bids 7.10-7.50. Soybean bids were 28 to 31 cents higher; elevator bids 14.05-14.45, processor bid 15.75 and export 15.15. New crop wheat bids were steady to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 6.44-6.86.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.72 lower at 82.78.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs/5 lb flts Medium-Large 13.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00, Cranberry type 48.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 375.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 30.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00-40.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00, buctns 18s MX 16.00; Ginger 30 lb

ctns EC 35.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs Red Seedless 18.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine

Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 10.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 15.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 250.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 365.00, HD 45s 240.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 18-24 lbs 8.00-10.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 16-18 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 48.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.