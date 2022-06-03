SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 5.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 149.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-167.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-161.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-147.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 77.00-95.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-97.00; High Dressing 87.00-107.00; Lean 85-90% lean 69.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-72.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1000-2090 lbs 94.00-116.00; High Dressing 1385-2125 lbs115.00-117.00; Low Dressing 830-1680 lbs 66.00-88.00.

Goats: [198] Week Ago: 224. Reported Monday to Wednesday Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-100.00, 40-60 lbs 75.00-145.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-175.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 45.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 145.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-100.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 155.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-260.00, 150-250 lbs 280.00-325.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-140.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-175.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 170.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 220.00-260.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 3 cents lower: elevator bids 7.27-7.62; processor bids 7.62-7.87. Soybean bids were 25 to 32 cents lower; elevator bids 16.07-16.57, processor bid 17.63 and exports at 17.82. New Crop Wheat bids were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 7.37-7.82.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.93 lower at 138.18.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, Per bunch Red type 3.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00, 50 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small 2.50-3.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cauliflower ctns flts White 12s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Med/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 20.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 15.00-20.00; Peas, Green busks English type 18.00, busks English type 38.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-25.00, Small-Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Crookneck Medium 18.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 8.00-14.00, 8 qt flats Large 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.00-30.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 130s 250.00-275.00, Athena FL 140s 250.00-260.00, Athena 180s 200.00-230.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 22.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 6s MX 7.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 11.75, Ataulfo 18s/14s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 84sz 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00, Blackeye/White Acre 34.00, 8 lb filmbag shelled 8.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 18.00-25.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 180.00-220.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 25-32 lbs 6.00-7.00, 35-40 lbs 9.00-10.00, 45-50 lbs 12.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00-6.00.

