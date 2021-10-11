SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,487 lbs at 122.96, heifers 1,295 lbs at 123.53. Dressed delivered steers 967 lbs at 195.37, heifers 857 lbs at 195.57. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 286.41, dn 11.37 and Select 264.60, dn 6.33.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs steady. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices.
Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 51.52; 40 lbs cash basis 73.67.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was at 54.71.
Sows live price 300-449 lbs 58.68, 450-499 lbs 61.53, and 500-549 lbs 65.88.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 3 cents higher; elevator bids 5.33-5.83, processor bids 5.93-5.98. New crop soybeans were 15 cents lower; elevator bids 11.98-12.18, processor bids 12.68, and export 12.63-12.74. Wheat bids were 2 to 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.81.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was n/a.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00- 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 20.00, busks Jumbo type 40.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple/Pinkeye 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00, Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type All Sizes 35.00, White type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6 sz/Jumbo 25.00, Green All Sizes 28.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom varieties 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 60s 100.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 35.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small OH 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Pears, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre GA 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 22.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00-240.00; Starfruit 1 layer ctns 16ct FL 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs CA Medium-Large Holdovers 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-28.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00, Red 20.00, Greenhouse MX 6x6 sz 19.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, 28-32 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 12-14 lbs 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 27s/35s 130.00-140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.