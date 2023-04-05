LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-230.00, 500-600 lbs 195.00-220.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-212.50, 500-600 lbs 180.00-207.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-200.00, 500-600 lbs 175.00-185.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 4.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 87.00-96.00; Boners 85-85% lean 91.00-106.00; Lean 85-90% lean 84.00-97.00; Lean low dressing 61.00-86.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1150-2210 lbs 105.00-125.00, High dressing 1960-2280 lbs 128.00-134.00, Low dressing 1010-1455 lbs 85.00-100.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 815-1090 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 920.00-1450.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 875-1090 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1020.00-2025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 715-895 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 870.00-1035.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not compared at 55.15. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.83; 450-500 lbs 49.13; 500-550 lbs 52.27.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 4 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 6.43-7.78, processor bids 7.04-7.44. Soybeans were 5 to 12 cents lower; elevator bids 14.17-15.02, processor bid 15.83, and export 15.23. New Crop Wheat bids were 2 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 6.38-6.78.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.33 lower at 81.05.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs MediumLarge 15.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, Cranberry type 48.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 375.00, GU 130s 240.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s FL 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crtsWhite/Bi-Color/Yellow 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 24 inch bins GU 80s 220.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lbs ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD/FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 25 lb ctns Yellow 5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4s 10.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 220.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 280.00-300.00, HD 45s 240.00, HD 60s 200.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 48.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.