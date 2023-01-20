SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-180.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 140.00-145.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 74.00-85.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 47.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 970-1955 lbs 93.00-111.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1075-2335 lbs 75.00-96.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 945-1175 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-970.00 per pair. Small 1-2 805 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 685.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 37.70; 450-500 lbs 42.44; 500-550 lbs 43.85.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 4 cents lower; elevator bids 6.92-7.87, processor bids 7.27-7.67. Soybeans bids were 9 to 10 cents lower; elevator bids 14.6414.99, processor bids 15.49 and export 15.74. New crop wheat bids were 5 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.59-7.13.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.42 lower at 84.89.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 44.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s PE 6.00-12.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 22.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 28.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Green 5x6 sz 23.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 24.00-30.00, Roma Extra Large FL #2 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 22.00-25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.