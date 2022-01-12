SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, Feeder steers were steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-182.50, 500-600 lbs 155.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 145.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-73.00; Boners 85-85% lean 63.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 62.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 47.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1755-1910 lbs 87.00-95.00; High Dressing 1890 lbs 103.00; Low Dressing 1090-1185 lbs 70.00-82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1000-1275 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1075.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 610-995 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 570.00-1070.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.51 higher at 52.54. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 46.71; 450-500 lbs 57.57; 500-550 lbs 58.47.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.01-6.51, processor bids 6.36-6.86. Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.01-13.51, processor bid 14.21, and export 14.26. Wheat bids were mostly 2 to 8 cents higher and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.19-8.00.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.80 higher at 117.02.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium-Large 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 18.00, per head Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 120.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-20.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 27.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 18.00, 15 lb ctns Red Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 17.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL Holdovers 8.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 14.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 15.00-18.00. CITRUS: Clementines 5 lb ctns CA 10.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

