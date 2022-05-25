SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 169.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs161.00-164.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.50-175.00, 500-600 lbs 152.50-165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 138.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 70.00-87.00; Boners 85-85% lean 75.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 71.00-84.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1305-2085 lbs 98.00-110.00; High Dressing 1630-1965 lbs 115.00-120.00; Low Dressing 1070-1500 lbs 89.00-95.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 860-945 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-11100.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 990 lbs Young Age cows with calves over 300 lbs 1240.00 per pair. Small 1-2 760-985 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 880.00-1225.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.64; 450-500 lbs 61.37; 500-550 lbs 66.12.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 14 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 7.71-8.06, processor bids 8.06-8.31. Soybeans were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 16.03-16.53, processor bid 17.73, and export 17.78. Wheat bids were 14 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 7.82.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.21 lower at 141.54.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Wax type 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00-25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 29.00-34.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 25.00-26.00; Peas, Green busks English type 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.8 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Med 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00,1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Crookneck Medium 18.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 12.00-15.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 14.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-19.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 130s 290.00-320.00, Athena FL 140s/160s 270.00-300.00, Athena 180s 240.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White MX 12s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 22.00-28.00, Small MX Holdovers 14.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 33.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00; Eggplant buctns 24s MX 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 18s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 84sz 20.00, 25 lb ctns Yellow CA 48sz 25.00, 2 layer ctns Yellow CA 44s 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL irregular size 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green MX Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red CD 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini MX Sml 12.00, 4/7 buctns Straightneck MX Sml/Med 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red FL Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-23.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-22.00, Green 5x6sz 22.00-24.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00, 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Medium FL 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 180.00-225.00, 24 inch bins 40ct-36 size 220.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 45s 350.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 70s/90s 300.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 180.00-200.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00-6.00, 25-32 lbs 7.00-8.00, 35-40 lbs 10.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00, 20-22 lbs 6.00-7.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 5.00-6.00, 15-18 lbs 8.00.

