SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 30, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 4 to 5 lower; couple locations 20 to 35 lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.91 and *4.29 at Anderson; 3.82 at Kingstree; 3.81 and *4.05 at Hamer; 3.82 at Lynchburg; 3.82 at Conway; 3.82 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.31 at Monetta; 4.26 at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.62 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.27 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.69 and *5.38 at Anderson; *5.93 at Kingstree; *5.48 at Hamer; *5.93 at Lynchburg; *5.93 at Conway; *5.93 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.31 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,447 lbs at 119.31, heifers 1,313 lbs at 119.03. Dressed delivered steers 935 lbs at 188.88, heifers 827 lbs at 188.65. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 255.07, up 12.04, and Select 243.65, up 10.50.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were 4.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 39% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 16.09; 40 lbs cash basis 46.36.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 1.59 lower at 42.65. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 33.74, 450-499 lbs 38.96, and 500-549 lbs 41.36.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.63 higher at 49.08.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs With Tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny Smith/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00, Cranberry type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Red Choice 28.00, Choice/Suntan 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 17.00-20.00, 3/4 Straightneck Medium 17.00-20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 13.00-15.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red 13.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.
