SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 30, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 4 to 5 lower; couple locations 20 to 35 lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.91 and *4.29 at Anderson; 3.82 at Kingstree; 3.81 and *4.05 at Hamer; 3.82 at Lynchburg; 3.82 at Conway; 3.82 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.31 at Monetta; 4.26 at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.62 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.27 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.69 and *5.38 at Anderson; *5.93 at Kingstree; *5.48 at Hamer; *5.93 at Lynchburg; *5.93 at Conway; *5.93 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.31 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock