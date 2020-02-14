SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

N OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS' DAY, STATE OFFICES ARE CLOSED ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2020. THE NEXT FARM REPORT WILL BE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020.*** SC Farm Report on Friday SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00- 142.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.00-136.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-136.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 51.00-73.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 910-1870 lbs 80.00-97.00; Low Dressing 1190-1950 lbs 72.00- 78.00; High Dressing 1510-2110 lbs 94.00-100.00. Goats: [96] Week Ago: 177. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-50.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-90.00, 60-80 lbs 95.00-110.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 195.00- 225.00, 150-250 lbs 290.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 85.00- 130.00, 70-100 lbs 117.50, 100-140 lbs 137.50-180.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-100.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 100-150 lbs 132.50-165.00, 150-250 lbs 235.00-275.00; Sel 2 100-150 lbs one @ 115.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 155.00-190.00 per pair; Sel 2 50-70 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 70.00-90.00 per pair. SC Grain on Friday. Corn was 4 cents higher; elevator bids 4.23-4.33, processor bids 4.53-4.98. Soybeans were 1 cent higher; elevator bids 8.34-8.72, processor bid 9.12, and export 9.17. New Crop wheat bids were 4 cents higher; elevator bids 5.37-5.92. Cotton on Friday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.16 lower at 66.50. Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00- 22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 15.00-18.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 25.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi- Color/Yellow/White 25.00, 5 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small-Medium MX 16.00-25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 7s PE 7.00, Kent 12s PE 5.00-6.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large FL 18.00, Green Jumbo MX 14.00-15.00, Choice MX 13.00, Red Extra Large FL 18.00-30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 17.00-22.00, Long Hot/Poblano 20.00, Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/6s 15.00; Plums 9 kg ctns lse Black type CL 60sz 28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Large-Extra Large 12.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00- 22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 24.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 19.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-24.00, Green 20.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type Jumbo MX 16.00, Roma type Extra Large FL 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 22- 26 lbs 6.00, Red Seedless HD 14-16 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 16.00-20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 30 lb ctns lse Mandarins CA 20.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.